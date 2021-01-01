Geisinger releases top baby names of 2020 in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania News

Geisinger Hospitals in Pennsylvania releases the most used names of 2020

These are the most popular names for babies born during the pandemic.

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Liam and Ava came out on top this year for the number one boy and girl names of babies at Geisinger Hospitals in Pennsylvania.

Liam, who was runner up in 2019, outshined 2019’s winner, Noah. Meanwhile, Ava wasn’t even in the top five of 2019 names.

The top 10 boy names include:

  1. Liam
  2. Mason
  3. Noah
  4. Owen
  5. Oliver
  6. Lucas
  7. Wyatt
  8. Jackson
  9. Carson
  10. Carter

The top 10 girl names were:

  1. Ava
  2. Sophia
  3. Emma
  4. Harper
  5. Olivia
  6. Evelyn
  7. Aurora
  8. Amelia
  9. Charlotte
  10. Isabella

As of December 21, the names were ranked out of almost 5,000 babies at five different Geisinger hospitals in Pennsylvania.

