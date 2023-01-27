Philadelphia (WPHL)– Philadelphia Police said a 19-year-old from Georgia was in jail in connection to a fatal stabbing near Philadelphia.

Police responded to the 300 block of Hansberry Street in Germantown on January 23rd at 11:50 a.m. for a person screaming. Police and medics found 25-year-old Alwaleed Algheraibi in the 3rd-floor bathroom with a stab wound to the neck. Algheraibi was pronounced dead on the scene at 11:55 a.m.

Police say 19-year-old Nicole Marie Rodgers is now in custody.

Rodgers is being charged with:

Murder

Robbery

Burglary

Theft

Police have not released details about what led to the stabbing or the motive.