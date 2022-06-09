HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Governor Tom Wolf announced on Thursday, June 9 that he will be investing an additional $8.25 million in ByHeart, which is the nation’s newest FDA-registered baby formula manufacturer and is also located in Pennsylvania.

“I promised to do everything I can to support Pennsylvania families, this $8.25 million investment does just that by allowing ByHeart to continue scaling up their business and nourishing more babies,” Governor Wolf said. “What ByHeart is doing is amazing and innovative, I’m proud to invest in them and that they chose Pennsylvania as home.”

The additional investment announced Thursday, along with continued private investments supports increased capacity that will allow for an additional 500,000 babies within two years’ time and nearly half that within six months.

The additional 500,000 babies represent more than 15% of new births in the U.S. on an annual basis.

“We are in a period of unprecedented demand and are incredibly proud to be in a position – as both the first new infant formula manufacturer to be registered by the FDA in 15 years, and as a company dedicated to farm-to-formula oversight and quality – to be able to pull levers to increase capacity and scale as quickly as possible to support parents during this challenging time,” ByHeart Co-Founder and President Mia Funt said.

“We continue to be grateful for the visionary leaders of the Commonwealth, and the support of Governor Wolf and so many others to move quickly to be part of the solution to this national crisis,” Funt added.

This new investment supports the creation of 50 new jobs in the Reading community.