Gov. Wolf calls on General Assembly for funding small businesses and residents

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf, along with members of the General Assembly and community members, were at the Nicole Taylor Boutique in Lancaster on Thursday, March 3. This was to call on other members of the General Assembly to take action in allocating the $1.7 billion in funding from the American Rescue Plan act to help Pennsylvanians, specifically small business owners.

“Through sound fiscal management and smart investments, my administration has helped state government turn our finances around, getting us out of a severe hole,” Governor Wolf said “The state is in a good financial state right now, and that’s important because many Pennsylvania businesses and families are not in a good place, through no fault of their own. The $1.7 billion in federal funding is in addition to our overall good financial standing, and it’s past time we use that money for its intended purpose – to put all Pennsylvanians back on a path to prosperity.

Back in February, Governor Wolf proposed an action plan including a diverse variety of programs that aimed to promote immediately the future success of Pennsylvanians, which included the following programs.

The PA Opportunity Program

Small Business Support

Increased Property Relief for Low-Income Renters & Homeowners,

Support for Pennsylvania’s Healthcare System

Investing in Conservation, Recreation & Preservation

Governor Wolf was joined by Lancaster City Mayor Danene Sorace, along with other government officials.

“Lancaster City’s unique business community is continuing to recover from the pandemic, and we are at a unique moment,” Mayor Sorace said. “COVID is receding, there are clear signs of economic recovery, and recovery is still fragile. Additional grant dollars through the American Rescue Plan can further strengthen our small business community, ensuring the fabric of our entrepreneurial community is not just surviving but also thriving.”