Gov. Wolf calls on legislature to legalize recreational marijuana

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The governor is calling on the legislature to legalize recreational marijuana with the proceeds going to existing small business grant funding.

Governor Tom Wolf says 50% of the funding would be earmarked for historically disadvantaged businesses. Along with the call to the General Assembly to pass legislation legalizing the sale and use of recreational marijuana, the governor proposes that a portion of the revenue be used to further restorative justice programs that give priority to repairing the harm done to crime victims and communities as a result of marijuana criminalization.

Also, the governor wants the General Assembly to pursue criminal justice reform policies that restore justice for individuals convicted of marijuana-related offenses.