HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Governor Tom Wolf dispelled rumors that he would be making an announcement regarding the upcoming school year.

Wolf took to Twitter on Friday to clear the air of rumors swirling saying he would be soon mandating a statewide school building closure, or canceling in-person classes this fall.

There are widespread rumors that I will soon be announcing a statewide school building closure or cancelling classes this fall.



I want to be clear: I am not closing school buildings or cancelling classes. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) July 31, 2020

In his tweet Wolf said he would not be mandating either of those things.