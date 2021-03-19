Gov. Wolf grants another extension to license to carry firearm permits

PHILADELPHIA, PA – NOVEMBER 19: Governor of Pennsylvania Tom Wolf speaks on stage during Pennsylvania Conference For Women at Pennsylvania Convention Center on November 19, 2015 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Marla Aufmuth/Getty Images for Pennsylvania Conference for Women)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WETM) – Governor Tom Wolf granted an additional extension to license to carry firearms permits. Permits expiring on or after March 19, 2020 are now valid through June 30, 2021.

The previous extension was set to expire on March 31, 2021. The extension of license to carry permit expiration dates is necessary due to the closure of some county courthouses and sheriff’s offices, as well as other ongoing COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

In Pennsylvania, an individual 21-years-old or older may apply for a license to carry firearms by submitting a completed application to their county sheriff’s office. The sheriff has 45 days to investigate and determine an individual’s eligibility for a license, which is valid for five years.

A license to carry firearms is required to carry a firearm concealed on one’s person or in a vehicle. Any person who carries a firearm concealed on or about his person except in his place of abode or fixed place of business without a valid and lawfully issued license commits a felony of the third degree.