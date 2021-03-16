Gov. Wolf implements new restaurant, business protocols starting April 4

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf announced Monday that the state will be lifting some of the COVID-19 mitigation protocols beginning April 4.

The new protocols include:

Restaurants may resume bar service

Alcohol service allowed without the purchase of food

No curfew for serving alcoholic drinks

Indoor dining raised to 75% capacity for restaurants who have self-certified for public health safety guidelines, 50% capacity for those who are not self-certified

Mask-wearing and social distancing protocols will still apply.

Capacity for other businesses also will be increased effective April 4, including moving personal services facilities, gyms and entertainment facilities (casinos, theatres, malls) to 75 percent occupancy.

Wolf also announced revised maximum occupancy limits for indoor events to allow for 25% of maximum occupancy, regardless of venue size, and maximum occupancy limits for outdoor events to allow for 50% of maximum occupancy, regardless of venue size. Maximum occupancy is permitted only if attendees and workers are able to comply with the 6-foot physical distancing requirement.

“Pennsylvanians have stepped up and done their part of help curb the spread of COVID-19,” Gov. Wolf said. “Our case counts continue to go down, hospitalizations are declining, and the percent positivity rate gets lower every week – all very positive signs. The number of people getting vaccinated increases daily and we are seeing light at the end of the tunnel. It’s time to allow our restaurants, bars and other service businesses to get back to more normal operations.”

“We’ve come so far and now is not the time to stop the safety measures we have in place to protect ourselves, our families and our communities,” Gov. Wolf said. “Keep wearing a mask, social distancing, and, please, get vaccinated when it’s your turn.”