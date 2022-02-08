Gov. Wolf proposes increase in funding to protect vulnerable Pennsylvanians, including SNAP benefits

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — At his final budget address, Governor Tom Wolf highlighted his plan to “protect the most vulnerable” Pennsylvanians in the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

First on the list, Gov. Wolf proposes increasing state funding by just over $91 million to Medical Assistance rates for skilled nursing facility providers beginning Jan. 2023.

Gov. Wolf also proposed:

a $14 million increase to the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs for all six veterans’ homes to hire additional staff

increases to personal care home supplementary payment program funding by $50 million, lifting the monthly payment from $439.30 to $1,351.80

supporting the behavioral health needs of Pennsylvanians by investing $36.6 million additional funds in county mental health base funds on top of a $75 million in federal funds for recruitment and retention payments to qualifying home and community-based service provider

investing an additional $15 million in stabilization payments to substance use disorder treatment providers as part of the $55 million in federal funding available through the Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment Block Grant Program

increasing SNAP benefits by $14.3 million for low-income older adults and adults with disabilities from $20 per month to $35 per month

$280,000 to add Agency with Choice as a service for individuals with physical disabilities; $18.8 million to provide services for individuals with intellectual disabilities and/or autism currently on the emergency waitlist

$5.1 million to facilitate community transitions from intermediate care facilities; and $1.25 million for 20 Community Hospital Integration Projects Program (CHIPP) discharges to reduce state hospital populations

increasing staffing levels for the Department of Human Services by investing $1.4 million in several program areas such as regulatory, licensure, budgetary, and administrative workloads

providing $667,000 for additional staff within the Department of Aging to strengthen older adult protective services

prioritizing the expansion of access to health care and supportive services for parents through pregnancy, postpartum, and early childhood by investing an additional $15 million to implement additional evidence-based home visiting and family support services throughout the commonwealth

investing $1.8 million in the Court Appointed Special Advocate Program to better serve children who were victims of abuse or neglect and proposes $291,000 to create a child welfare crisis response team within the Department of Human Services

