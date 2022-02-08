Gov. Wolf proposes lowering corporate income tax

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Governor Tom Wolf’s 869-page budget proposal includes lowering corporate income taxes in Pennsylvania.

“I think our corporate tax rate is too high, and this year I’m once again calling for a reduction,” said the Governor on Tuesday.

The proposal would reduce the current 9.99% tax rate on corporate profits over a five-year span. Starting in 2023 the corporate income tax would drop to 7.99%, followed by 6.99% in 2026, and 5.99% in 2027.

According to the Associated Press, the change is estimated to reduce revenue in 2022-23 by $79 million.

The change could include new rules “modernizing the tax base” to help ensure that large corporations do not shift profits out of state to lower-tax jurisdictions.

“We’re strong in manufacturing, in natural resources, in human capital. We’ve seen explosive growth in traditional industries like tourism and agriculture, and in cutting-edge industries like robotics, life sciences, and petrochemicals,” said the Governor. “We didn’t get here by slashing taxes for corporations.”

The budget also does not include any changes to the commonwealth’s inheritance tax.