Gov. Wolf says “the end is near” during his visit to the Rite-Aid vaccination site in Steelton

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf visited the Rite-Aid location in Steelton on Friday, a site responsible for administering the COVID-19 vaccine to Pennsylvanians and providing free drive-thru testing for the virus.

Prior to a press conference at the store, he was joined by Department of Human Services (DHS) Secretary Teresa Miller on a tour led by Rite-Aid Executive Vice President and Chief Pharmacy Officer Jocelyn Konrad.

“Rite-Aid has been a critical partner in Pennsylvania’s testing and vaccination efforts, and it is a privilege to visit the hard-working staff who are doing so much to help protect their neighbors and communities,” Gov. Wolf said. “These folks are the ones working day in and day out to put shots in arms as quickly as possible, so that the most vulnerable Pennsylvanians will be protected from COVID.”

“We’re dedicated to helping communities get healthy and thriving, including our neighbors in Rite Aid’s home state of Pennsylvania – which is why we’ve been proud to work with leaders like Governor Wolf, since the start of the pandemic to curb the spread of COVID-19,” said Rite-Aid’s Konrad. “We opened our first COVID-19 testing site in Pennsylvania nearly a year ago and have since expanded no-charge testing to all drive-through locations.

“We were an early vaccine partner in the state and worked with the Department of Health and the Department of Human Services to administer COVID-19 vaccines to vulnerable communities through clinics at licensed DHS facilities and community vaccination sites specifically targeting persons with disabilities. Continued testing and vaccination are essential to ending the pandemic, and we look forward to continuing to partner with the public sector to make testing and vaccination accessible and convenient.”

To date, more than 300,000 residents and staff of long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania have received one or more doses of vaccine through programs such as the Federal Pharmacy Partnership and the partnership with Rite-Aid.