Gov. Wolf signs bill to align state tax deadline with May 17 federal deadline

FILE – This July 24, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax Return form. The Trump administration is working on plans to delay the April 15 federal tax deadline for most individual taxpayers as well as small businesses. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told Congress on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, that the administration is “looking at providing relief to certain taxpayers and small businesses who will be able to get extensions on their taxes.” (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf signed House Bill 766 into law Thursday, which aligns the state’s tax deadline with the May 17 federal tax deadline.

This bill gives the Pennsylvania departments of Revenue and Community and Economic Development the ability to deal with state taxation while the COVID-19 disaster declaration is in effect. The state personal income tax date automatically aligns with the federal deadline.

“This bill helps Pennsylvania businesses organize and simplify filing their federal and state taxes and empowers the departments of Revenue and Community and Economic Development to eliminate fines and penalties that may have accrued between differing deadlines for filing federal and state taxes.”

The bill also provides temporary authority to the DCED to deal with location taxation while the COVID-19 disaster declaration is in effect. This includes requiring DCED to coordinate with the governing bodies and local agencies of political subdivisions to extend filing and payment deadlines for local taxes so that local deadlines coincide with the filing deadline for a state tax return.

Under the bill, the corporate net income tax return filing deadline is changed from 30 days after the due date of the federal return to the 15th day of the month following the due date of the federal return for taxable years beginning after December 31, 2020.