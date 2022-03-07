Wolf: Pennsylvania welcomes Ukrainian refugees, severs ties with Russia

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf says the commonwealth is preparing to welcome the possibility of Ukrainian refugees impacted by the Russian invasion.

The Governor also highlighted the commonwealth’s efforts to sever ties with Russia, including legislation to add Russia to the list of countries that we divest all public funds from under law.

“The people of Ukraine have shown immense courage and bravery, which should have never been necessary. Pennsylvania stands with Ukraine. I will do everything in my power to ​ensure Pennsylvania’s support ​of Ukraine and also sever ties with Russia.”

​House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff has proposed legislation to divest Russian assets. The commonwealth deprived 31 Russian companies at a value of $2.9 million, which is less than .01 percent of their holdings, according to State Treasurer Stacy Garrity.

The Public School Employees’ Retirement System says they will divest $300 million invested in Russia and Belarus, which is less than one-half of 1% of the fund’s total assets.

“We have a moral obligation to ensure that our public fund investments are not inadvertently supporting those who are engaging in an unprovoked invasion of their democratically elected neighbors,” Benninghoff said in an earlier note to House members.

Pennsylvania has already removed Russian-made vodka from state liquor stores.

The governor says he ​also support​s legislation providing $2 million ​in state funds to provide fast, flexible support for Ukrainians fleeing conflict​ who may come to Pennsylvania.

“Pennsylvania also stands ready to accept Ukrainians fleeing violence. You are safe and welcome here.”

Wolf says the commonwealth is home to more than 122,000 Ukrainians, the second most of any U.S. state.

The Associated Press contributed to this report