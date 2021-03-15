Gov. Wolf visits vaccination site to discuss teacher vaccination plan

READING, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf toured the Berks County Intermediate Unit’s COVID-19 vaccination area Monday and thanked the educators and medical professionals for their commitment to Pennsylvania’s students by providing the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine for Pre-K-12 teachers and other school staff.

“Less than two weeks ago, I announced a plan to vaccinate Pre-K-12 educators and because of the great partnership with the intermediate units, national guard and education groups these sites were quickly up and running,” said Gov. Wolf. “Our ultimate goal is to offer every public and private school worker a vaccine to protect people, help even more students return to the classroom, and get communities another step closer to normal.”

The Intermediate Units (IU’s) have been set up all across the state to help distribute the COVID-19 vaccine to teachers, a plan that was created by Wolf to help jumpstart the process to return to normal schooling in Pennsylvania.

“Thank you to the parents and families who have done so much to support students and schools over the past year,” said Gov. Wolf. “Thank you to the teachers who have moved mountains to provide innovative learning opportunities for students and thank you to all of those who have contributed to getting vaccine clinics like this one up and running. After a very hard year, vaccination clinics like this one give us all hope, and remind us that as vaccine supply increases, we will get through this pandemic.”

IU’s have provided 52,778 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to date.

“Thank you to Governor Wolf and the COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force for providing a plan for Pennsylvania’s school employees and contractors to receive the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr. Jill Hackman, Berk County IU Executive Director. “Intermediate units across Pennsylvania feel fortunate to have been afforded this opportunity to play a central role in the coordination. These efforts pave the way to getting more students back in the classroom and keeping communities healthy.”

Pennsylvania received 94,600 doses of the vaccine last week, after the FDA granted emergency-use approval. Wolf expects all teachers and staff to be vaccinated by the end of March.