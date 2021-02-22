Governor Wolf unveils workforce development plan ‘Back to Work PA’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf announced his “Back to Work PA” plan during a livestream event on Monday which aims to catalyze Pennsylvania’s economic recovery and ensure reliable broadband for all Pennsylvanians.

The program would be funded by a tax on the natural gas industry, which would allow for an injection of $3 billion to enhance existing initiatives and create new programs to address barriers that are holding back Pennsylvania’s workforce.

“Pennsylvania needs a comprehensive, forward-thinking plan to jumpstart our economy and support our workforce,” Gov. Wolf said. “Back to Work PA will make strategic and comprehensive investments to build a stronger and more diverse workforce, support Pennsylvania businesses while attracting businesses to the commonwealth, and assist communities with economic recovery efforts – all of which will help us get back on track and build a brighter future for Pennsylvania.”

Back to Work PA builds on recommendations from the Keystone Economic Development and Workforce Command Center’s annual report, published in January 2020.

Back to Work PA would also prioritize making high-speed internet access available to all Pennsylvanians.

The plan calls for the construction of high-speed internet infrastructure in unserved areas of the commonwealth.



“We know that no two jobs are exactly the same, no two workers are exactly the same, and no two businesses are exactly the same. The individualized services in the governor’s Back to Work PA plan connect job seekers to the education or training that will set them up for success in the labor market, while also helping businesses connect to the skilled workforce they need to thrive,” said Department of Labor & Industry Acting Secretary Jennifer Berrier. “By making these smart investments now, we can build up our workforce to make Pennsylvania’s workers the most in-demand in the country as we emerge into the new post-pandemic world.”