Grants awarded to local PA fire companies to fight wildfires

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Wolf administration announced on Tuesday that there is $591,975 available in funding to help rural communities guard against the threat of wildfires in the state’s forests.
The funds will benefit 109 volunteer fire companies throughout Pennsylvania, including the Cedar Mountain Wildfire Crew Inc. in Mansfield, who received $1,500.
Local firefighting companies that are in communities with less than 10,000 residents qualify for aid. The funding is used for training and equipment purchases that are directly related to fighting brush or forest fires.
“Weather can be friend or foe in our wildfire prevention and suppression efforts, but DCNR has no stronger ally — especially during these most difficult times of the pandemic — than the men and women of the volunteer fire companies serving rural areas and communities where forest and brush fires are common,” said Cindy Adams Dunn, Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary.
A breakdown of the other counties in the state that received funding can be found below:
Bedford County
- Hyndman Volunteer Fire Department Inc., Hyndman, $2,500
- Shawnee Valley Volunteer Fire Company, Schellsburg, $10,000
Blair County
- Geeseytown Community Fire Company, Hollidaysburg, $1,839
- Williamsburg Volunteer Fire Company Number 1, Williamsburg, $5,000
Cambria County
- Ashville Volunteer Fire Company Number 1, Ashville, $1,550
- Franklin Borough Volunteer Fire Company, Johnstown, $10,000
- West Taylor Volunteer Fire Co, Johnstown, $2,800
Centre County
- Centre Hall Volunteer Fire Company, Centre Hall, $5,014
- Hope Fire Number 2, Philipsburg $10,000
- Millheim Fire Company Number 1, Millheim $4,000
- Nittany Wildland Firefighters Inc., Bellefonte $8,941
- Pine Glen Volunteer Fire Company, Karthaus $3,186
Clearfield County
- Moshannon Forest Fire Fighters Association, Clearfield, $3,150
- Ramey Fire Engine Company Number 1, Ramey, $2,029
- Winburne Volunteer Fire Company, Winburne, $5,000
Huntingdon County
- Alexandria Volunteer Fire Company, Alexandria, $1,653
- Trough Creek Valley Volunteer Fire Company, Cassville, $10,000
Jefferson County
- Brockway Volunteer Hose Company, Brockway, $3,300
- Ringgold Area Volunteer Fire Company, Ringgold, $10,000
Somerset County
- Bakersville Volunteer Fire Company, Somerset, $5,000
- Boswell Volunteer Fire Department, Boswell, $908
Adams County
- Cashtown Community Fire Department, Cashtown, $2,091
- Liberty Fire Company Number 1, East Berlin $7,632
- United Hook & Ladder Company 33, New Oxford, $10,000
Allegheny County
- Springdale Volunteer Fire Department, Springdale, $5,000
Armstrong County
- Gilpin Township Volunteer Fire Department, Leechburg, $5,270
- Kiski Township Fire Department, Apollo, $10,000
- Leechburg Volunteer Fire Company, Leechburg, $7,500
- Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department, Adrian, $3,436
- West Kittanning Fire Department, Kittanning, $2,823
Berks County
- Berks Emergency Strike Team, Reading, $2,085
- Brecknock Township Fire Company Number 1, Mohnton, $3,000
- Mt. Pleasant Fire Company, Bernville, $4,500
- Oley Fire Company, Oley, $1,028
- Shoemakersville Fire Company Number 1, Shoemakersville, $5,300
Bucks County
- Delaware Valley Volunteer Fire Company, Erwinna, $3,225
Carbon County
- Albrightsville Volunteer Fire Company, Albrightsville, $5,000
- Aquashicola Volunteer Fire Company, Aquashicola ,$3,500
- East Penn Township Volunteer Fire Company, Ashfield ,$10,000
Chester County
- Avondale Fire Company, Avondale, $10,000
Crawford County
- Greenwood Voluntefer Fire & Rescue, Conneaut Lake, $9,684
- Spartansburg Volunteer Fire Department, Spartansburg, $10,000
Dauphin County
- Londonderry Fire Company Number 1, Middletown, $1,573
Delaware County
- Edgemont Township Fire Company Number 1, Gradyville, $4,092
Fayette County
- Belle Vernon Volunteer Fire Company Number 2, Belle Vernon, $2,070
Franklin County
- Fannett Metal Fire & Ambulance Company, Dry Run, $2,056
Indiana County
- Brush Valley Township Volunteer Fire Company, Brush Valley, $1,984
- Cherryhill Township Volunteer Fire Company Inc , Penn Run, $7,961
- Creekside Volunteer Fire Company, Creekside, $10,000
- Marion Center Volunteer Fire Department, Marion Center, $689
- Plumville District Volunteer Fire Department Inc., Plumville, $4,500
- Saltsburg Volunteer Fire Department, Saltsburg, $8,353
Juniata County
- Fayette Fire Company Inc., McAllisterville, $3,914
- Juniata Wildland Firefighters Inc., McAllisterville, $4,527
Lackawanna County
- Excelsior Hose Company Number 1, Olyphant, $1,326
- Eynon Sturges Volunteer Hose Company Number 3, Eynon, $3,413
Lancaster County
- Garden Spot Fire Rescue, New Holland, $7,929
- West Willow Fire Company, West Willow, $1,696
Lawrence County
- Hickory Township Volunteer Fire Company, New Castle, $8,000
- New Wilmington Volunteer Firemen’s Association, New Wilmington, $7,738
- Wurtemburg Perry Township Volunteer Fire Department, Ellwood City, $2,030
Lebanon County
- Mt. Zion Community Fire Company, Lebanon $3,000
- South Lebanon Fire Company Number 1, Lebanon, $5,000
Lehigh County
- Lynnport Community Fire Company Number 1, New Tripoli, $6,352
- Upper Milford Western District Fire Company, Old Zionsville, $5,855
Luzerne County
- Dennison Township Volunteer Fire Company Number 1, White Haven, $2,975
- Hughestown Hose Company Number 1, Pittston, $7,500
- Mocanaqua Volunteer Fire Company Number 1 Inc., Shickshinny, $4,216
- Pond Hill Lily Lake Volunteer Fire Company, Wapwallopen, $775
Lycoming County
- Waterville Volunteer Fire Company, Waterville, $8,300
McKean County
- Kane Volunteer Fire Department, Kane, $970
- Otto Township Volunteer Fire Department, Duke Center, $5,000
Mercer County
- Hempfield Township Volunteer Fire Department of Mercer County, Greenville, $10,000
Monroe County
- Pocono Summit Volunteer Fire Company, Pocono Summit, $10,000
Northampton County
- Bushkill Township Volunteer Firemen’s Relief Association, Nazareth, $10,000
- Charotin Hose Company Number 1, Catasauqua, $10,000
- Diamond Fire Company, Walnutport, $4,500
- Lookout Fire Company Number 1 of Pen Argyl, Pen Argyle, $7,500
- Plainfield Township Volunteer Fire Company, Wind Gap, $10,000
- Upper Nazareth Fire Department, Nazareth, $3,177
Perry County
- Liverpool Volunteer Fire Company, Liverpool, $7,000
- Volunteer Fire Company Number 1 New Buffalo, New Buffalo $10,000
Pike County
- Milford Fire Department Inc., Milford, $5,500
- Westfall Township Volunteer Fire Department, Matamoras, $7,840
Schuylkill County
- Community Fire Company New Ringgold, New Ringgold, $10,000
- Good Intent Hose Company Number 1, Llewellyn, $2,750
- Liberty Fire Company, Schuylkill Haven, $3,735
- North End Fire Company, Pine Grove, $5,874
- Ryan Township Fire Company, Barnesville, $1,500
- Weiser Wildland Firefighters Inc., Pine Grove, $10,000
Snyder County
- Fremont Fire Department, Mount Pleasant Mills, $2,675
- Reliance Hose Company Number 1, Middleburg, $2,406
Sullivan County
- Laporte Borough Volunteer Fire Company, Laporte, $10,000
Susquehanna County
- Springville Volunteer Fire Company, Springville, $3,200
Tioga County
- Cedar Mountain Wildfire Crew Inc., Mansfield, $1,500
Union County
- Union County West End Fire Company, Millmont, $10,000
Venango County
- Cherrytree Township Volunteer Fire Department, Titusville, $9,650
Warren County
- Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department Inc., Warren, $5,240
Washington County
- Amwell Township Volunteer Fire Department, Amity, $1,225
- Fallowfield Township Volunteer Fire Company, Charleroi, $10,000
- McDonald Volunteer Fire Department, McDonald, $4,500
- Midway Volunteer Fire Dept Of Washington Company, Midway, $2,235
- Roscoe Volunteer Fire Company Inc, Roscoe, $4,750
Wayne County
- White Mills Fire Department, White Mills, $10,000
Westmoreland County
- Scottdale Volunteer Fire Department Inc., Scottdale, $3,168
Wyoming County
- Meshoppen Volunteer Fire Company, Meshoppen, $2,765