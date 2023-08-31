SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Guthrie’s Community Benefit Grant Program has awarded $10,000 to two local programs that focus on improving mental health care in the area.

The grants were awarded as part of Guthrie’s Community Benefit Grant Program. This program funds projects based on Guthrie’s Community Health Needs Assessment. The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act requires non-profit hospitals to complete a community needs assessment every three years. For 2020 through 2023, the following needs were identified: obesity, access to mental health providers and cancer incidence with a focus on tobacco usage.

$5,000 was awarded to Family and Children’s Service of Ithaca to support it’s clinical internship program. This program provides mental health interns with high-quality education, hands-on learning and support. The program’s goal is to bring new providers to the area and improve mental health care access for the community. The program served 1,289 people in 2022.

An additional $5,000 was awarded to The Potter’s Hands Foundation in Corning to support its mental health coaching program. This program supports women who have survived sex trafficking. The program’s goal is to provide survivors with physical, emotional and spiritual healing, as well as teach them the necessary skills for self-reliance and reintegration to society. The Foundation operates the only 12-month residential, treatment-specific facility for sex trafficked survivors in the Southern Tier and Western New York.

