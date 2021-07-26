Guthrie opens new child education center

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Guthrie is partnering with U-GRO Learning Centres and Discover the World Children’s Center to open an new childcare option in Sayre.

The $4.5 million facility has 10 classrooms, an 1,800 square-foot play area, a 12,000 square-foot playground and “advanced classroom technology”.

The Foundations Early Learning Center has its grand opening on Wednesday, July 28 at 12:45 p.m. and is currently accepting enrollees.

It’s located at 1000 North Elmer Avenue Sayre, Pa. across from the Guthrie Pediatrics Center.

