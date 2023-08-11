SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – The Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital has been recognized as 2023 HAP Donate Life Pennsylvania Challenge Honoree.

The Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania honored Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre with a Platinum CORE Hospital Designation for promoting organ, eye and tissue donation within the hospital and community.

During National Donate Life Month in April, the Guthrie Hospital supported organ donation with a ceremonial flag-raising event where hospital caregivers, representatives from CORE and people whose lives have been impacted by organ transplants shared their stories.

HAP partnered with the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the Center for Organ Recovery & Education and Gift of Life Donor Program to support the annual Donate Life Pennsylvania Hospital Challenge. This challenge encourages Pennsylvania hospitals to increase donation awareness.