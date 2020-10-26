Guthrie Sayre Turkey Trot goes virtual

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Registration is now open for the virtual 2020 Guthrie Sayre Turkey Trot.

Participants are asked to register for the event, and then walk or run a 5k distance anytime during Thanksgiving week (November 22 – 29). Those who participate are also encouraged to share their training and race week photos on the Sayre Turkey Trot Facebook page.

Proceeds from this year’s race will benefit Guthrie’s Cancer Care Fund which helps provide financial relief to Guthrie cancer patients at all Guthrie Cancer Center facilities. Financial burdens can take a significant toll on patients who should be focusing on healing and finishing their fight against cancer. Guthrie’s Cancer Care Fund is aimed at assisting with expenses related to housing, transportation, and utilities.

Guthrie President and CEO, Dr. Joseph Scopelliti said, “In this tumultuous time, it is important that we find healthy outlets for recreation and relaxation. We are constrained in what we can do and yet there has never been a more important need for these outlets. So, it was a natural fit to combine the community support for this great cause and do it in a safe way that allows us all some recreation. We look forward to carrying on the tradition of the largest 5k race in Bradford County, and we thank our community and the hundreds of runners who make this event a success for those who rely on the Guthrie Cancer Care Fund.”

Visit https://www.guthrie.org/sayreturkeytrot for more information and to register for the race. Registration will close on November 28. Those who register by November 21 will receive a commemorative race t-shirt.