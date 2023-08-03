(Courtesy: The Guthrie Clinic) The 7th annual Food Farm Family Festival will take place in Sayre on Saturday.

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – The 7th annual Food Farm Family Festival, presented by Guthrie’s Weight Loss Center and Wellbeing Committee, will take place in Sayre on Saturday.

On Saturday, Aug. 5, the festival will open its doors to visitors from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Howard Elmer Park in Sayre. The first 150 people will receive $10 vouchers redeemable at the event, courtesy of First Citizens Community Bank.

The list of vendors that will be in attendance includes, but is not limited to:

Mann’s Community Gardens

New View Farm

Yorkshire Meadows

Body Delights by LizAnn

Kurt’s Making Whoopie

Bradford County YMCA

Tioga Tae Kwon Do

Guthrie Cancer Center in Sayre (screenings available)

The festival will be free of charge and will host local food vendors, cooking demonstrations, wellness goods, community support organizations and activities for kids.