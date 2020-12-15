Health and medical experts discuss concerning regarding hospital surge in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine and Dr. Ronald Strony, Co-Chair of Emergency Medicine at Geisinger held a virtual media briefing to discuss the concerning hospital surge occurring in Pennsylvania.

The briefing called on Pennsylvanians to follow mitigation efforts set in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and prevent the health system from being overwhelmed.

Governor Tom Wolf and Health Secretary Dr. Levine announced new mitigation efforts Dec. 10, to help curb the spread of COVID-19 which restricted multiple industries including restaurants/bars, entertainment venues, in-person school extracurricular activities, professional and collegiate sports, and gyms.

