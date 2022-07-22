HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The weather impacts everyone in some way or another. But what can the weather do to attractions and your visit to Hersheypark?

Hersheypark has weather policies in place for situations such as high winds, extreme temperatures, and severe weather.

abc27 has put together a list of attractions that may close due to weather, and what the park offers in case rides close for an extended period of time.

Rain

Most rides will stay open during the rain. If there is no lightning in the area, most of the roller coasters will stay open during a shower or light rain. Rides that will not open under any sort of precipitation are:

Storm Runner

Candymonium

Skyrush

Wild Mouse

Pirate

These rides close in any precipitation due to the speed the ride travels as well as the ride sensors getting wet. Getting pelted with rain while riding a coaster at 70+ miles per hour would be uncomfortable for anyone. Other coasters may close due to the ride system being affected, such as the Wild Mouse.

Most family and thrill rides will stay open during light rain. But, what happens when a downpour hits.

According to the Hersheypark website, The following rides may close in heavy precipitation.

All Boardwalk attractions

Coal Cracker

Comet

Cocoa Cruiser

Fahrenheit

Ferris Wheel

Great Beat

Hershey Triple Tower

Jolly Rancher Remix

Kissing Tower

Lightning Racer

Monorail

sooperdooperLooper

Trailblazer

Severe Weather

All rides, including Boardwalk attractions, may be closed due to the threat of lightning and severe weather and will reopen once conditions improve as well as the storms will not pose a threat to any tall attractions. Because of this, if the rain stops but a storm is still nearby, rides will not reopen until the storm is out of the Hershey/Harrisburg area.

Safety rechecks of rides and attractions might be required prior to reopening after a storm.

Extreme Heat

Hersheypark can experience very hot temperatures during the summer season. Hot temperatures do have an effect on certain rides.

Rides that may close due to the glaring sun:

Mix’d

Convoy

Frog Hopper

Mini Pirate

Minty Bees

Misift Bug

Tiny Tracks

These rides close due to the nature of the seating which can get extremely hot when the sun hits the seats for an extended period of time.

High Winds

When the winds howl at Hersheypark, rides will have to close due to many factors.

Rides that will close if winds are greater than 25 miles per hour are:

Frontier Flyers

Kissing Tower

Rides that will close if winds are greater than 30 miles per hour are:

Balloon Flite

Candymonium

Cocoa Cruiser

Fahrenheit

Ferris Wheel

Hershey Tripple Tower

Jolly Rancher Remix

Mix’d

Skyrush

Skyview

Sweet Swing

Swing Thing

Tea Cups

Tidal Force

Rides that will close if winds are greater than 35 miles per hour are:

Breakers Edge

Frog Hopper

Music Express

Strom Runner

The Claw

Whitecap Racer

Wild Mouse

Rides that will close if winds are greater than 40 miles per hour are:

Coal Cracker

Great Bear

Lightning Racer

Mini Pirate

Trailblazer

Wave Swinger

Pirate

The Howler

Hersheypark’s Free Return Visit Voucher Program

But what happens if bad weather happens and the rides are closed for most of the day? Hersheypark offers a free return visit voucher. Their website says that these vouchers are only issued if the majority of major rides and attractions are closed for a continuous 60 minutes on a public operating day. Every ticket will be eligible for one voucher, meaning everyone in your party will receive one.

The return voucher may be issued only for the current operating season. To get a voucher, just present your ticket stub or receipt of purchase to any guess services location or at hospitality services to receive your return visit voucher.

