High levels of cancer-causing radon gas have been detected in 40% of Pennsylvania homes, according to the American Lung Association.

Radon can enter homes through cracks in floors, basement walls and foundations. Nationally, radon is responsible for 21,000 lung cancer deaths every year.

January is National Radon Month, the perfect time to check your home for the radioactive gas. Free tests are now available thanks to a Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection grant.

“The problem is radon is colorless, odorless, tasteless and invisible. People can be exposed to high levels without realizing it, and their risk will be much higher the longer they’re exposed to those high levels, so we advise people to test,” said Kevin Stewart, director of environmental health, American Lung Association.

You can get a free radon test for your home by heading to this website.