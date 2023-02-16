HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hersheypark has had its fair share of logo changes over the 100+ years of operation. But there is one thing has pretty much stayed the same since 1971.

The first iteration of the Pinwheel from the 1970s on a postcard (Photo: Hersheypark)

This is the iconic Hersheypark pinwheel.

Back in the early 1970s, the park, (which was named Hershey Park) was in a decline and there was a risk of it closing. Hershey Park was more of a leisure park at that time, and in 1971 it became a gated park and the name was switched to “Hersheypark.”

With this rebrand came the pinwheel logo. Featuring eight colors, the pinwheel debuted sometime between 1971 to 1972. According to the Amusement Parkives website, a Harrisburg newspaper, The Patriot-News, printed a special section of its newspaper commemorating the opening of the new Hersheypark. This print shows the iconic pinwheel front and center and is one of the very first uses of the logo.

The Hersheypark logo from the 1980s which included the pinwheel (Photo: James Wesser)

The logo stood as the park’s primary logo for over three decades, was featured on rides such as the defunct Giant Wheel, and was used throughout different iterations of the Hersheypark logo.

The pinwheel was replaced for a few years by a Hershey kiss, to honor the 100-year anniversary of the candy and of the park.

When the Chocolatetown expansion was announced in 2018, the park reintroduced the logo as part of the formal announcement event. The logo was then given a refresh in 2019, and in 2020, the pinwheel was reinstated as the park’s official logo once again.

The Pinhweel during the Chocolatetown expansion announcement in 2018 The Current Hersheypark logo as of 2020 (Photo: Hersheypark)

With the addition of Chocolatetown, the area has been filled with either models or paintings of the pinwheel. Many rides have also been refreshed with the pinwheel.