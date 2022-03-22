(WHTM) – You see them all over the place – the bright blue markers with yellow lettering, usually mounted on posts for easy visibility as you drive by them. Those are the official Pennsylvania State Historical Markers, administered by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission.

The marker program and the PHMC came into being at the same time. On July 25, 1913, the state legislature created the Pennsylvania Historical Commission (PHC). One of the duties of the new commission was to “mark by proper monuments, tablets, or markers, places or buildings within this Commonwealth, where historical events have transpired, and . . . arrange for the care and maintenance for such markers or monuments.”

The PHC would merge with the State Archives in 1945 to form our present PHMC.

It took a while to standardize the markers. Early ones were often bronze plaques, attached to elaborate monuments or large stones.

Eventually, as automobiles multiplied, the roadside “story on a stick” evolved. Made out of cast aluminum, they were easier to install, and easier for passing drivers to read. (Though I’m sure I’m not the only one who’s gnashed his teeth because there was no place to pull over and read a marker.)

A large group gathers to dedicate an official state historical marker in honor of Veterans Stadium the former home of the Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2005, in Philadelphia. The Marker pays tribute to the spectacular history of Veterans Stadium. from left, City Council Anna C. Verna, Wayne S. Spilove, Chairman, Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission and Dan Baker, Voice of Veterans Stadium. (AP Photo/H. Rumph Jr)

Several hundred people attended the unveiling of a state historical marker celebrating the centennial founding of the Hershey chocolate factory Sunday, March 2, 2003, in Hershey, Pa. Milton S. Hershey first began building his empire in 1903 and went on to create the nation’s largest candy maker know as Hershey Foods Corporation. (AP Photo/Brad C Bower)

The Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission marker for the banana split is displayed at the municipal offices in Latrobe, Pa., Wednesday Aug. 21, 2013. A weekend of festivities are planned to surround the dedication of the marker that acknowledges apprentice pharmacist David E. Strickler for inventing the banana split there in 1904. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Shown is a a historical marker commemorating public demonstrations for gay and lesbian equality in view of Independence Hall, Friday, May 3, 2013, in Philadelphia. Mariela Castro is in Philadelphia to receive an honor from the Equality Forum, a lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender civil rights organization, for her work as director of the Cuban National Center for Sex Education in Havana. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Shown is the new Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission historical marker for journalist Ed Bradley placed near where he began his broadcast career in Philadelphia, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. Bradley, the award-winning television journalist who broke racial barriers at CBS News and created a distinctive, powerful body of work during his 26 years on “60 Minutes,” died in 2006. He was 65. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Shown is a Pennsylvania Historical Marker for Revolutionary War Gen. Anthony Wayne in Paoli, Pa., Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. A recent review of all 2,500 markers the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission had been installing for more than a century, faced a fresh round of questions about just whose stories were being told on the state’s roadsides, and the language used to tell them. The increased scrutiny that has focused on factual errors, inadequate historical context and racist or otherwise inappropriate references, prompting the state to remove two markers, revise two and order new text for two others so far. The changes have become grist for the political mill. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

A Pennsylvania Historical Marker honoring photojournalist Eddie Adams stands in Adam’s hometown, New Kensington, Pa., Wednesday, March 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

As for how many of these markers are out there? Right now the Historical and Museum Commission website says “more than 2,500”. It’s probably not surprising they aren’t more specific, since new markers are being added all the time.

So that’s a rough idea of how many state markers there are. There are also lots of local markers erected by local groups. The Historical Marker Database says that as of today, there are “at least” 8,905 historical markers as well as 1,735 war memorials, which tallies up to 10,640 markers.

At least for this afternoon…

To see the PHMC page about the markers, click here.

To see the Historical Marker Database page about Pennsylvania, click here.