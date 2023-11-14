(WTAJ) — Once called the “new Main Streets of America” shopping malls have seen a rapid decline due to online shopping sales and the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2019, more than 9,000 brick-and-mortar retailers closed, which was more than in 2017 and 2018, according to the New York Times.

In the 1980s the Wall Street Journal said there were around 2,500 malls in the country. Fast-forward four decades and now there are only 700. So, of those still open to customers, how many can you find in the Commonwealth? Surprisingly, there’s still a good amount of malls still open in PA.

Western PennsylvaniaCentral PennsylvaniaEastern Pennsylvania
Beaver Valley MallCapital City MallBerkshire Mall
Clarion MallClearfield SquareChurch Hill Mall
Clearview MallDuBois MallCressona Mall
Cranberry MallHarrisburg MallExton Square Mall
Downtown MallJohnstown GalleriaFashion District Philadelphia
Indiana Mall Logan Valley MallFairlane Village Mall
Millcreek MallNittany MallKing of Prussia Mall
Monroeville MallNorth Hanover MallLaurel Mall
Ross Park MallThe Point at Carlisle PlazaLebanon Valley Mall
Shenango Valley Mall Strawberry SquareLehigh Valley Mall
South Hills VillageSusquehanna Valley MallMontgomery Mall
The Block NorthwayNeshaminy Mall
The Mall at RobinsonOxford Valley Mall
Uniontown MallPalmer Park Mall
Washington Crown CenterPark City Center
Westmoreland MallPhiladelphia Mills
Plymouth Meeting Mall
Roosevelt Mall
South Mall
Springfield Mall
Stroud Mall
The Marketplace at Steamtown
The Shoppes at Liberty Place
Viewmont Mall
Westgate Mall
Whitehall Mall
Willow Grove Park Mall
Wyoming Valley Mall
York Galleria
This list only includes enclosed shopping malls.

Of the 56 malls in the state, the King of Prussia Mall is the largest and is actually the third largest in the country, according to Business Insider. It currently houses over 450 shops.

This also means that approximately 8% of all malls remaining U.S. malls are in Pennsylvania. Central Pennsylvanians are the most limited in their mall choices though, with just 11 in the region.

Of those malls, two in our area are taking a different approach to bringing back customers.

WTAJ’s Jack McCune looked at the Johnstown Galleria and the Logan Valley Mall and how they are evolving their landscape. Click below to read.