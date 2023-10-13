HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– Hundreds of vehicles that law enforcement departments in Pennsylvania will be up for auction later this month.

More than 450 used vehicles will be auctioned off on Oct. 17 starting at 10 a.m. at the Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania building, located along 488 Firehouse Road in Grantville.

There will be a wide variety of vehicles such as 4-wheel drive SUVs, utility vehicles, and pickup trucks from Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, GMC, and Jeep. There will also be police vehicles up for auction as well.

Vehicles that law enforcement has recovered which will be up for auction include a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze; 2017 Ford Taurus; 2016 Chevrolet Traverse; 2007 BMW 750LI; 20017/18 Nissan Altimas; 2017/18 Toyota Camrys; 2017/19 Jeep Cherokees; 2012-2019 Chevrolet Malibus, among others for auction.

People who would want to take a look at the vehicles before the auction can on Thursday, Oct. 12, and have the opportunity to throughout Sunday, Oct. 15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. In order to purchase a vehicle, the funds must be in the form of a money order, cashier’s check, certified check, or bank check.

A complete list of vehicles up for auction can be found online.