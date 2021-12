WESTFIELD TWP, Pa. (WETM) – A Florida man was found dead in the woods in Tioga County, Pennsylvania last month.

Police responded to the area of Sperry Road and Young Road in Westfield on November 27 just before 6 p.m. for a report of a lost hunter.

When they arrived, police found a 51-year-old man from Citrus Springs, Florida dead in the woods.

Police didn’t release the name of the man, but they say he died from natural causes.