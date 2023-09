(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office is investigating the escape of Chester County Prison inmate Danelo Cavalcante, according to Acting Prison Warden Howard Holland.

In a briefing on Wednesday, officials showed video of Cavalcante’s escape as he climbed a prison exercise yard wall to access the roof and pushed through razor wire. Video of the escape has been turned over to criminal investigators.

Cavalcante was recently sentenced for the murder of his ex-girlfriend Deborah Brandao in 2021 and is also a suspect in a 2017 death in Brazil.

Officials on Wednesday provided a timeline of Cavalcante’s escape last week:

8:33 a.m. – Cavalcante’s block enters the outdoor exercise yard

8:51 a.m. – Cavalcante escapes from the yard by climbing a wall, pushing through razor wire, running across a roof, scaling a fence, and pushed through more razor wire

9:35 a.m. – Cavalcante’s block returns from the yard

9:45 a.m. – Officers notify officials of a missing inmate and a special count is held

9:48 a.m. – Central control is informed Cavalcante was not there

9:50 a.m. – Prison is locked down

10:01 – Public escape siren airs, public is notified

Officials say a tower officer did not observe Cavalcante’s escape and his disappearance was discovered as part of the inmate count. The officer is on administrative leave and why they did not see or report the escape is part of the investigation.

A new sighting of Cavalcante was reported by Pennsylvania State Police in the area of Chandler Road in Pennsbury Township on Tuesday night. State Police searched the area for several hours with negative results. A tactical search dog suffered a heat-related emergency and was hospitalized. State Police say they believe the dog will make a full recovery.

Cavalcante was also reported at Longwood Gardens, a popular botanical garden where trail cameras captured video of him with a bag.

Holland says a similar inmate escape in May at the prison led to security upgrades upon the recommendations of a contracted security service, including razor wire. New proposals are being developed to fully enclose all outside exercise yards and policies are being reviewed.

State Police say they are continuing to provide updates to area schools that may close due to the search.

Those who live in the area are asked to review security footage and secure any outbuildings, homes, and vehicles. Those who believe they have seen Cavalcante are asked to call 911.

Rewards for Cavalcante’s capture have increased to $20,000.