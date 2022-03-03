Is Pennsylvania considered a hateful state?

(WHTM) — Has the commonwealth become the hate state?

Pennsylvania did have more hateful propaganda distributed in 2021 than any other state.

That is according to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL). The ADL tracks racist, anti-semitic, and anti-LGBTQ messages. It says that Pennsylvania had 473 incidents, which is the most in the entire United States.

“The state is a reminder of the need for vigilance in our schools and communities and on behalf of law enforcement so that we continue to keep this kind of hateful ideas in the margins and out of the mainstream, “Regional Director of the ADL Andrew Goretsky said.

Goretsky said a white supremacist group called the Patriot League is particularly active in the Commonwealth.

