Pa. (WETM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful are looking for student ambassadors to join their program.

Students in grades 10 through 12 from across Pennsylvania are invited to apply to the Young Ambassadors of Pennsylvania Program. Students in this program will learn how to be civic leaders, be community stewards, and keep their communities clean. Program applicants should be passionate about the environment and want to make Pennsylvania a better place.

“Young people across the Commonwealth are instrumental in the effort to curb litter and environmental degradation, now and in the future,” said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. “It’s inspiring to see the rising stewards of Pennsylvania’s environment taking on such an active role in clean-up efforts around the state.”

Those selected to participate in this program will serve as ambassadors from October 2023 through May 2024. Ambassadors will attend six mandatory virtual education sessions, conduct a community assessment and create a summary presentation, organize and participate in at least one community cleanup event, and conduct at least one community education event or activity. Ambassadors will also be able to attend various optional education sessions. During the program, the teens will work with Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful’s network, state agencies, local media, and industry leaders.

Applications for this competitive program will be accepted from Aug. 1 through Sept. 14. Those interested in applying can fill out this application or contact Kylie McCutcheon by emailing kmccutcheon@keeppabeautiful.org or calling 724-863-4121, ext. 114.

This is the second year that Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful is offering this PennDOT-funded program. Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful is a state affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and was founded in 1990. Since it was founded, Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful has picked up almost 155 million pounds of trash from roadways, waterways, forestlands, and other spaces across the commonwealth.

For more information about the Young Ambassadors of Pennsylvania program, visit this webpage on Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful’s website.