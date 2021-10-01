Lancaster County Funeral Director pleads guilty to abuse of corpse, tampering with public records

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Andrew Scheid was a former Lancaster County funeral director at the center of controversy, including stories of unrefrigerated and misplaced bodies, funeral services that never happened, and cremated remains not returned for weeks.

He plead guilty to four counts of abuse of corpse and no contest to four counts of tampering with public records for falsifying information on death certificates. Officials say the crimes happened in December 2019 and January 2020 at the funeral home in Manor Township.

For families affected by this personally, they say no punishment will ever be enough.

We spoke to a family member who did not want to speak on camera, but she told us her father’s body went missing for a period of time under Scheid’s care. She also said that he hurt people in their worst times and that it was inexcusable.

In a statement, the Pennsylvania Funeral Directors Association added that “Funeral directors are charged with professional and ethical obligations and that whatever criminal penalty the courts impose will help send a message to others.”

For now, Andrew Scheid will remain free on a 250, 000 dollar unsecured bail while he awaits sentencing.