BLOSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) – A lane restriction will be in place on Route 15 in Bloss Township for a soil remediation project next week.

According to PennDOT, the project will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 3, and will continue until Wednesday, Oct. 4. Work will be done on Route 15 between Arnot Road and Bloss Mountain Road from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Work is weather permitting.

Drivers should expect the right lane and shoulder to be restricted for the duration of the project and are also reminded to expect minor delays, watch for slow or stopped vehicles and watch for construction vehicles entering and exiting the roadway.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA.com.