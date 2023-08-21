BLOSSBURG, Pa. (WETM) – Laurel Health Centers held a 50th-anniversary celebration in the location where it got its start to kick off National Health Center Week.

Laurel Health held its anniversary celebration earlier this month where it got its start at its first clinic in Blossburg, Pennsylvania, back in 1973. The event took place at Bloss Island Park, where employees and their families gathered to enjoy a picnic and outdoor activities such as tie-dying a 50th-anniversary shirt, games, competitions, swimming and raffle prize drawings.

Laurel Health has been celebrating all year long with health and wellness screenings at community events like senior expo, children’s health fair, local festivals and county fairs, with another community celebration planned for the Blossburg VIBE festival in October.

After the Blossburg State General Hospital closed, local citizens came together to form a new health system with the goal of maintaining healthcare access that is close to home.

Laurel’s first health center opened on the site of the former hospital in 1973. The hospital was placed to provide acute and wellness care to citizens of Tioga County and surrounding communities, but since has expanded to primary care centers that were strategically placed throughout Tioga County to assure that patients didn’t have to drive more than 30 minutes for family medicine services.

Over the decades to follow, Laurel Health has expanded its services and locations to provide convenient, wide-ranging care to even more patients in the twin tiers region with sites throughout Tioga and Bradford counties.

For more information about Laurel Health’s history, providers and services, please call 1-833-528-7354 or visit Laurel Health online at laurelhc.org or facebook.com/laurelhc.