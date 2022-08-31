HARRISBURG, PA. (WHTM) — Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle are introducing new legislation to expand the Clean Slate Law.

The current law allows some people’s criminal history to be automatically shielded from public view.

The new bill would extend that to non-violent drug offenses. On Wednesday, lawmakers heard directly from the people impacted.

“This day is better than a birthday, this is one of the best days of my life. I’ve not ever imagined myself being able to speak to lawmakers about the impact of the criminal record but being here today has been amazing. I just can’t wait to see the ripple effect it will have on the lives coming behind me, because I spent the last 28 years dealing with that,” Gina Davis from Impacted by Expansion said.

The current Clean Slate Law took effect in 2019.