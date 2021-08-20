Leonard Harrison State Park & Pine Creek Rail Trail closed due to flooding

WELLSBORO, N.Y. (WETM) – The Leonard Harrison State Park and a section of the Pine Creek Rail Trail are currently closed because of the recent heavy rains and flood damage.

Leonard Harrison State Park is closed due to damage to a section of State Route 660 which leads into the park. The Hills Creek State Park Complex said Leonard Harrison should be open by the end of next week.

Anyone who wants to go to the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon can go to Colton Point in Wellsboro.

The Pine Creek Rail Trail in Wellsboro is also closed from Darling Run to Blackwell because of water damage at Pinafore Run.

Crews have been working since Thursday to repair the trail and said it could be open as soon as this Saturday, August 21.