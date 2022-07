PENNSYLVANIA (WETM) – Looking for a job? The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry has released lists of the most in-demand and high-priority jobs across the Commonwealth.

The DLI Center for Workforce Information and Analysis said that the High-Priority Occupations (HPO) are jobs “that are in demand by employers, have higher skill needs, and are most likely to provide family sustaining wages.” The list of HPOs is divided by regions across Pennsylvania.

Meanwhile, the list of In-Demand jobs includes those that “offer a large number of job openings or an above-average growth rate without already having an over-supply of existing workers,” according to the DLI. The list includes a wide range of jobs, from cooks, to farmworkers, radiology technicians, veterinarians, teachers and musicians. The full list of in-demand occupations can be seen here.

The full list of High-Priority Occupations for Pennsylvania’s Northern Tier can be seen below: