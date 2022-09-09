PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — From ciders to pies, apples are a key ingredient in many favorite fall foods — and they’re tasty right out of the tree, too. Here are more than 20 places to pick your own apples in Pennsylvania this season.
Apple Castle
Where: New Wilmington, Lawrence County
When: Saturdays in September and October from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Learn more here
Cherry Hill Orchards
Where: Lancaster, Lancaster County
When: Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Learn more here
Flinchbaugh’s Orchard & Farm Market
Where: Hellam, York County
When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday starting Sept. 16
Learn more here
Gray’s Apple Ridge Orchard
Where: Jonestown, Lebanon County
When: Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday from 1-5 p.m., or Monday through Thursday by appointment
Learn more here
Grim’s Orchard & Family Farms
Where: Breinigsville, Lehigh County
When: Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with the last picking bags sold at 5 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. with the last picking bags sold at 5:30 p.m.
Learn more here
Harner Farm
Where: State College, Centre County
When: Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.
Learn more here
Highland Orchards, Inc.
Where: West Chester, Chester County
When: Tuesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Learn more here
Hollabaugh Bros., Inc.
Where: Biglerville, Adams County
When: Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.
Learn more here
Lakeland Orchard & Cidery
Where: Scott Township, Lackawanna County
When: Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Sept. 1 to Oct. 30
Learn more here
Linvilla Orchards
Where: Media, Delaware County
When: Daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (tickets must be purchased online before visiting)
Learn more here
Mt. Airy Orchards
Where: Dillsburg, York County
When: Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. (Tickets must be purchased in advance)
Learn more here
Norman’s Orchard
Where: Tarentum, Allegheny County
When: Select Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (see Facebook for updates)
Learn more here
Northhill Orchard & Supply
Where: Winfield, Union County
When: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday
Learn more here
Orchard Valley Farm
Where: Seven Valleys, York County
When: Hours vary, check Facebook for latest
Learn more here
Sceiford Quality Fruit
Where: North East, Erie County
When: Sunday to Thursday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Learn more here
Shady Brook Farm
Where: Yardley, Bucks County
When: Wednesdays and Thursdays, Sept. 7-29, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (last wagon leaves at 3 p.m.)
Learn more here
Simmons Farm
Where: McMurray, Washington County
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday
Learn more here
Soergel Orchards
Where: Wexford, Allegheny County
When: Weekends from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Sept. 17; noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and noon to 7 p.m. on Fridays, as well, starting Sept. 26
Learn more here
Solebury Orchards
Where: New Hope, Bucks County
When: Thursday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (reservations are required on Saturdays and Sundays)
Learn more here
Strites’ Orchard
Where: Harrisburg, Dauphin County
When: Saturday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Learn more here
Triple B Farms
Where: Monongahela, Washington County
When: Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Learn more here
Weaver’s Orchard
Where: Morgantown, Berks County
When: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday
Learn more here
Note: Because apple picking can be weather-dependent and plant yields can vary, many of these locations recommend that you check in with them before going to pick apples, just in case.
If you aren’t interested in picking apples yourself, many of these sites also sell their own pre-picked produce for anyone hoping to buy local fruits or vegetables.
Once you’ve picked your apples, what do you do with them? Here are some ideas:
- Apple cider
- Apple pie bars
- Mini apple cider muffins
- Fresh apple turnovers
- Apple cider pound cake
- Edible apple turkeys
Looking for other autumnal activities in Pennsylvania? Check out abc27’s “Fall in Central Pa.” page for more lists and local events to celebrate the season.