PENNSYLVANIA (WETM) – People in several counties in northern Pennsylvania can apply for disaster relief loans if they were affected by drought this past summer.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced that Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) are available for small businesses, agricultural cooperatives, nonprofits, and businesses involved with aquaculture that were hit by drought from June 1 to September 15, 2022.

Counties that can apply for the loans include Lycoming, Bradford, Tioga, Potter, Clinton, Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Sullivan, and Union. The SBA’s announcement said the loans are available to those “that suffered financial losses as a direct result” of the drought conditions.

Loan amounts can be up to $2 million, the SBA said, with interest rates of 2.935% for small businesses and 1.875% for private nonprofits. Terms can be up to 30 years.

Much of the Twin Tiers experienced a hot and dry summer in 2022. Many counties were considered “abnormally dry” or fell under a “moderate drought”.

Anyone looking to apply for a loan can apply here.