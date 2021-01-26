Local puppy recovering after owner cut off its tail

ULSTER, Pa. (WETM) – A small puppy is recovering from horrific injuries sustained at the hands of his former owner, who is now facing animal cruelty charges.

Pennsylvania State Police recovered Ryder in Milan after receiving a report that his owner was swinging him over his head and had cut off his tail with a knife.

Ryder was taken to the Bradford County Humane Society where he is currently recovering from his injuries.

According to the humane society Ryder was in a very tight harness, was covered in fleas, and his tail had a bloody scab. After being examined at the Athens Area Veterinary Hospital, Ryder will need surgery because his tail was cut off with no skin or flesh to cover his vertebrae.

Surgery will require Ryder to lose another vertebra to close the wound and he may suffer from neurological impairment. That procedure is scheduled for next Monday.









Maryanne Bell, Executive Director for the Bradford County Humane Society, says that Ryder is “very snuggly and happy and wags the little stub constantly.”

Ryder’s former owner, Richard Armitage, has been charged with animal cruelty for allegedly causing the injuries. State Police say the injuries happened several weeks ago and that Armitage gave the dog Tylenol.

Armitage was arraigned in District Court and is facing additional charges.