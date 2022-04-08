(WHTM) – Friends and family of Lebanon City Police Department Lieutenant William Lebo will gather on Friday to honor the life of a man who died in the line of duty after dedicating 40 years to his community.

Lt. Lebo’s Celebration of Life will begin at 11 a.m. at The Giant Center eight days after he died in the line of duty while responding to a burglary on March 31.

AN HOUR AWAY: Cumberland Street in Lebanon continues to crowd with police from multiple townships. Lt. William Lebo’s procession will begin at 9:15am. @abc27News pic.twitter.com/wUulyB83N2 — Kayla M Schmidt (@kaylamarie_tv) April 8, 2022

A procession for Lt. Lebo will begin at 9:15 a.m. from Christman’s Funeral Home in Lebanon and travel to Rt. 422.

The procession will then head west on Rt. 422 to North Lingle Avenue at the Lebanon/Dauphin County line, north on North Lingle Avenue to Hersheypark Drive, and then west on Hersheypark Drive to the Giant Center.

Officials say the procession will take about 45 minutes to get from Christman’s Funeral Home to the Giant Center. A travel advisory has been issued for the area as the procession moves into Hershey.

In lieu of flowers, Lt. Lebo’s family is asking that donations may be made to C.O.P.S., 59 Ruppert Road, East Berlin, PA 17316, or the Elks Foundation, 2750 N. Lakeview Ave., Chicago, IL 60614.

A card collection box has been set up in the Lebanon City Police Department’s lobby on 400 S. 8th Street.

Governor Tom Wolf ordered the Commonwealth flag to be lowered to half-staff until sunset on April 8.

Lt. Lebo’s full obituary can be read below: