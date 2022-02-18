Man charged with death of 7-year-old boy almost one year after hit-and-run crash

HUNTINGTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County man has been charged in the hit-and-run death of a 7-year-old boy from almost a year ago.

According to a release from state police, on March 5th of 2021, 36-year-old Robert Gerald Ball of Hunlock Creek was driving in the 300 block of Bonnieville Road in Huntington Township, when he struck 7-year-old Gabriel Bierly while he was riding his bike near his home.

Police say Bierly was found about 50 feet from where the crash happened and was pronounced dead at the scene.

For months, Bierly’s family asked for help finding out who killed the child, PA Crime Stoppers even offered a reward.

On Friday, after an 11-month-long investigation, Ball was charged in the death of the child.

Ball had already been taken into custody the day before on charges stemming from an aggravated assault incident involving an officer.

Ball faces charges of homicide by motor vehicle, reckless driving, reckless endangerment, and other related charges.