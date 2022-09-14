WYSOX, Pa. (WETM) – One man is dead after an accident at a water purification plant in Wysox Tuesday morning, according to Emergency Services.

Bradford County Emergency Services and the Lehigh County Coroner confirmed that Jeremy Lanzo died after an incident at Eureka Resources, a wastewater purification company, on Route 6 in Wysox. Emergency responders were called to the scene around 5:00 a.m. on September 13.

Emergency Services said that Lanzo was injured and taken to Guthrie Towanda Hospital. He was later taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital and died at 2:13 p.m.

Officials didn’t release any details on the incident but said an autopsy is scheduled for September 15.

Emergency Services also reported that Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) was also called to the scene.

18 News will provide more information on this story as it becomes available.