EULALIA, Pa. (WETM) – One man died and another woman has been seriously injured in two separate motorcycle accidents in the Northern Tier within the last two weeks, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the name of the fatal crash victim was Michael Yeager, 67. On June 9, Yeager was traveling west on State Route 6 around 3:00 p.m. in Potter County when he lost control of his motorcycle and struck a guide rail, the police report said. Pennsylvania State Police, Coudersport EMS, Coudersport Fire and Potter County Police all responded to the crash.

And on May 30, 2022, PSP out of Mansfield said that 52-year-old Agatha Tucker suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries after she was thrown from her motorcycle while traveling north on State Route 249 around 2:45 p.m. According to the crash report, a deer entered the road and Tucker was unable to avoid hitting the deer.

Tucker lost control, hit the deer, and was thrown from the motorcycle. Police said she was wearing her helmet. Tucker was flown to Sayre Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.