MIDDLE CREEK TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A confrontation at a home in central PA left one man shot in the head and another charged with attempted homicide.

According to Snyder County District Attorney Mike Piecuch, late Monday evening, 41-year-old Justin Timothy Yerger shot a man in the head during a confrontation the two were having in Yerger’s home.

Officials say that several witnesses were there at the time of the incident and told police that the victim, Chad Howard, was not armed at the time of the incident. Yerger also pointed the gun at a witness who tried to intervene, according to police.

Upon arrival, police say the victim was taken to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment, he is expected to survive. Yerger was taken into custody at that time as well.

Police served a search warrant on Yerger’s home where police say they found a handgun and other evidence.

Yerger is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and other related charges. He is currently being held at the Snyder County Jail in leiu of $200,000 bail.

Police also say they are still investigating this incident and ask that if anyone has information contact Officer Chad Thomas at 570-837-0321.