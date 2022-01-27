Man tries to punch someone, falls, hits head at Bradford County Correctional: PSP

WEST BURLINGTON, Pa. (WETM) – A Waverly man was injured in an alleged assault at the Bradford County Correctional Facility earlier this month.

According to the arrest report from Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda, a man entered the bathroom of the Work Release Unit on January 12 just before 7 p.m. Another man allegedly followed him into the bathroom. According to the information in the arrest report, the second man then tried to punch the first man, but missed, fell, and hit his head on the bathroom floor.

The 38-year-old man from Waverly suffered “serious bodily injury” and was hospitalized, according to the report. 18 News contacted the local District Judge and is awaiting more information. More details will be provided as they become available.