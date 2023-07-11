YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. (WIVB) – Pennsylvania State Police had a message for Michael Burham on Tuesday as the search for their escaped prisoner stretched to a fifth day.

“We have structured this investigation and manhunt in a way that it is very sustainable,” said Lt. Col. George Bivens, Deputy Commissioner of Operations for the Pennsylvania State Police. “So, yes, we will continue to devote the resources to it. We’re not simply going to walk away. And that’s my message to Burham: We’re not going away. We absolutely will be incarcerating you again. It’s only a matter of time.”

Bivens reiterated Tuesday that officials believe Burham, 34, is still in the general area of Warren, Pa., near Allegheny National Forest, where he escaped from county jail late last Thursday. Police have described Burham as a “self-taught survivalist” who served in the military reserves and is prepared to conceal himself in the woods.

The reward for information leading to Burham’s capture was increased to $19,500 on Tuesday, thanks to a $10,000 contribution from Pennsylvania CrimeStoppers. That adds to $7,500 put up by the U.S. Marshalls and $2,000 from Warren County CrimeStoppers.

More than 200 officers from at least 15 agencies are involved in the search, Bivens said, and four other states have provided tips.

“The pace and scope of this investigation has continued to dramatically increase as we investigate leads in this area and adjacent states,” Bivens said Tuesday, adding they are investigating possible sightings and break-ins to cabins Monday night. They are examining DNA to determine if Burham was connected to the sites. Bivens declined to comment on Burham’s condition or any injuries he may have suffered while escaping.

Bivens would only define the search area as being “focused in northwestern PA and the southern portion of New York.” Officials also believe Burham could be receiving assistance as he runs from the law for a second time this year. Anyone found to have assisted Burham can be charged with a felony, police said.

“We are aggressively following up on all leads,” Bivens said.

How did Michael Burham escape from jail?

Michael Charles Burham was last seen around 11:20 p.m. Thursday, July 6. Officials said he utilized a bed sheet and exercise equipment to escape from a recreation area of the jail. Several other inmates were in the area at the time. He was under video surveillance but it’s not clear if there were guards present. He was likely allowed in the recreation area at the time because the jail needed to split up recreation time among inmates throughout the day.

“He elevated himself on top of a piece of exercise equipment and was able to exit the yard through a metal-gated roof,” Warren County spokesperson Cecile Stelter said. “He then used bed sheets that he tied together, and was able to escape to the ground from the roof.”

According to police, Burham was wearing a denim jacket and orange Crocs with his orange-and-white striped jumpsuit when he escaped, although it is believed that he has changed clothes since then.

Police said Monday they do not have evidence that Burham has changed his physical appearance since his escape, though it is possible. However, they believe the latest photos released of him wearing a beard are the most accurate pictures.

How much of a head start did Michael Burham have on police?

Warren County Sheriff Brian Zeybel said Tuesday that the response time at the jail “couldn’t have been quicker.”

“Literally, I would say that Burham saw red and blue lights within two minutes of leaving that jail,” Zeybel said. “They were that close. The corrections officers were literally, within two minutes, in the parking lot. The direction of [Burham’s] travel was kind of confusing. The response time couldn’t have been quicker. It was that fast.”

Zeybel did acknowledge, however, that even if Burham saw police lights, officers didn’t see him.

Why was Michael Burham in jail?

Burham’s escape from Warren County Jail was the latest incident in a crime spree spanning two months.

Burham is the prime suspect in the killing of 34-year-old Kala Hodgkin in Jamestown, N.Y. in May. He evaded police for nearly two weeks after that incident, allegedly kidnapping an elderly couple in Pennsylvania before hiding out in South Carolina. He was eventually captured and brought back to Western New York in late June before being extradited to Pennsylvania to face kidnapping and burglary charges. He was being held on $1 million bail. Charges have not yet been filed in relation to Hodgkin’s death.

Possible sightings of Michael Burham

Police said that there have been several possible sightings called in by area residents, which led to specific searches in the area – including at a building at 3rd Avenue and Water Street on Friday night that lasted several hours, and reported break-ins to cabins in nearby forests.

However, police said that while there have been multiple reported break-ins in the area since Thursday night, but there is “no indication” that Burham was attached to any of them.

Will Michael Burham be captured?

Officials remain confident that they will capture Burham.

“I believe we are putting significant pressure on him. We’re actively pushing him in these areas. If he is here, he is not getting any rest,” Lt. Col. George Bivens said Monday. “I believe at some point we are going to force him to make a mistake, and when he does we will use that to our advantage.”

On Tuesday, Bivens spoke directly to Burham:

‘Armed and dangerous’

Pennsylvania police said they do not have evidence that Burham has acquired a firearm since escaping from jail, but nonetheless, he should be considered armed and dangerous. They noted Burham came into possession of a gun during his previous run from police and suspect he will try to do so again.

Should I cancel my trip to the Allegany area?

As of Tuesday, July 11, Pennsylvania State Police do not believe this is necessary. While Burham is considered armed and dangerous, police said all residents and travelers need to do is remain vigilant. All doors should be locked, and weapons and valuables should not be left in plain sight.

This map shows the location of Warren County Jail, located near Allegheny National Forest.

Reward for information on Michael Burham

To report info or possible leads in the case, call Pennsylvania State Police at (717) 265-9650 or (717) 265-9651.

If you think you see Burham, you are advised to call 911 immediately. Do not approach him.

Up to $19,500 in reward money has been made available for information leading to the capture of Burham, police said. That includes $10,000 from Pennsylvania CrimeStoppers, $7,500 from the U.S. Marshalls and $2,000 from Warren County CrimeStoppers.

