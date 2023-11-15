MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – Partners in Progress will be participating in GivingTuesday, a day that encourages philanthropy and giving, at the end of November.

On Tuesday, Nov. 28, the non-profit organization, located in Mansfield, Pennsylvania, will be participating in the global movement by inviting Individuals, businesses and the community to donate to the organization to support its mission to help empower Individuals with disabilities to succeed. The donations that are received on GivingTuesday will be used by the organization to continue to expand its reach, support current programs and create opportunities for Individuals in its community.

To commemorate its 26th year of service, Partners in Progress has set a goal to raise $2,600 during this movement, and from noon until 1 p.m. on this day, local businesses Northwest Bank and Classy Glass will match donations up to a total of $500 collectively.

If you would like to contribute this GivingTuesday, here are some ways that you can do so:

Donate by visiting the non-profit’s website at partnerspip.com on GivingTuesday.

Spread the message on social media by sharing the non-profit’s GivingTuesday content and using the hashtag #GivingTuesday.

Set a reminder for Nov. 28 to make sure that you don’t miss this GivingTuesday.

For more information about GivingTuesday, visit the GivingTuesday website or find the movement on social media.