Mansfield preparing to vaccinate students as Governor encourages vaccinations by semester’s end

MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM/WBRE) — Mansfield University has partnered with UPMC Wellsboro to provide the Pfizer vaccine to all interested students free of charge.

The on-campus clinic will be held on Monday, April 19 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Kelchner Fitness Center.

More information on the clinic will be posted to the college’s website.

The clinic comes as the Pennsylvania Department of Health and Department of Education is encouraging students at all universities and colleges in the commonwealth to get vaccinated for COVID-19 by the end of the current semester.

“As students are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, we encourage them to find a provider and get vaccinated before they travel back home at the end of the semester,” Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said.

Anyone over the age of 16 is now eligible to receive a vaccination and students do not have to be a resident of Pennsylvania to receive the vaccine here.

Students can visit the DOH vaccine map to find a provider closest to them or call the PA Health Hotline at 1-877-PA-HEALTH (1-877-724-3258) with questions.